Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.87

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.87 and last traded at $150.45, with a volume of 44532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

