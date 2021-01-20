Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) & Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Head-To-Head Survey

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Zicix alerts:

This table compares Zicix and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 50.91 -$410,000.00 $0.02 3,411.50

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zicix and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $55.40, suggesting a potential downside of 18.80%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Zicix.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zicix has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Zicix on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zicix Company Profile

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home Covid-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.