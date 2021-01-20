Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,663.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $221,340.84 and $7,663.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00537500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00044217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.59 or 0.03919380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars.

