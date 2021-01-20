ZENZO Reaches Market Cap of $641,040.07 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $641,040.07 and approximately $2,533.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00023076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001469 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

