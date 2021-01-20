Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,095,743.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,096.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,638 shares of company stock worth $15,664,746 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $148.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,671. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

