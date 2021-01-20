Zel (ZEL) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $705,862.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00274988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00089688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00035129 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,343,500 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

