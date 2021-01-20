Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0004 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $188,451.75 and approximately $5,573.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00049942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00073150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00256528 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,444.84 or 0.96119870 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

