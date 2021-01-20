Zcoin (XZC) Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.67 or 0.03722084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.00414483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.01400030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.00551235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00432391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00272492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021894 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

