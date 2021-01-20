ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Cap of $127.99 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. ZB Token has a market cap of $127.99 million and $10.87 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00057488 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00519231 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005511 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042185 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.39 or 0.03804475 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012959 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015835 BTC.
ZB Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
