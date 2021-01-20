Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 258.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

