Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.60

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.60 and last traded at $181.46, with a volume of 5985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,191,000 after purchasing an additional 645,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

