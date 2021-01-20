Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.60

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.60 and last traded at $181.46, with a volume of 5985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.90.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
