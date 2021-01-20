Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Hold”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 136,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,023.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

