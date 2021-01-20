Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) to “Hold”

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 23,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,559. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.57% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

