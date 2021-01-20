Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) to “Hold”

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 184.36% and a negative return on equity of 495.98%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.57% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.