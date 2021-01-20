Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

