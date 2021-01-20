Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBSW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,653.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,707,000 after purchasing an additional 643,330 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $21,347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

