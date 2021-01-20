Zacks Investment Research Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

POWI stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

