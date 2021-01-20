Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AYLA. Roth Capital started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

