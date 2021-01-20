Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $51.31 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

