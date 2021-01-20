Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Hold

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SZGPY stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.90.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

