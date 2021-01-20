Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Hold

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

DEN stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

