Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Sell

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAPL. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $17.26 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $653.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.