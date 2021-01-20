Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Hold

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aggreko stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

