Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

UAA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Under Armour by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

