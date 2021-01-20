Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. The Toro posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 608,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 556,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39. The Toro has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

