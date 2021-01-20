Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.