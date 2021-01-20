Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.98. NetApp posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. 1,061,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,084. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NetApp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 282,425 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in NetApp by 95.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

