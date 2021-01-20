Zacks: Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.84. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYRG. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

MYRG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. 7,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,940. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $295,813.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in MYR Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

