Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce $87.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $273.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $276.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $431.59 million, with estimates ranging from $401.13 million to $445.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 3,137,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,725. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $32.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.