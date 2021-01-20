Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,836. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

