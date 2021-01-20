Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. The Toro reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 608,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 556,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

