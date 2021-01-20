Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report $130.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.97 million. Switch posted sales of $120.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $514.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $515.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $570.46 million, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,419. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Switch by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Switch by 83.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Switch by 60.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Switch in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

