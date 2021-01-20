Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. S&P Global also posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $313.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.58.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

