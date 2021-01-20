Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.47. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,960,000 after acquiring an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

