Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Orion Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

