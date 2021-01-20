Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $105.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock worth $12,399,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Logitech International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.