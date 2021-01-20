Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.72 Billion

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post $19.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.03 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $79.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.57 billion to $80.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.16 billion to $85.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

