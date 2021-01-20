Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.16.

Shares of CFRX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 105,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 475,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 477.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter worth about $392,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

