Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s earnings. CIM Commercial Trust reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIM Commercial Trust.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

