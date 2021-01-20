Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $11.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings of $11.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $16.37 and the lowest is $10.24. Cable One reported earnings per share of $9.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $45.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.83 to $50.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $47.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.39 to $64.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded up $39.40 on Wednesday, hitting $2,039.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,915.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

