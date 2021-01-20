Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. American Renal Associates posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.50 million. American Renal Associates had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE ARA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 85,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Renal Associates in the third quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $174,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 11.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

