Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE WLL opened at $25.87 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.