Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of WRK opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

