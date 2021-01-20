Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.15). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,298.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,179 shares of company stock valued at $679,292 over the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,309. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

