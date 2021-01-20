Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

HSY traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,988. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

