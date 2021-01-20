Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Announce $2.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $12.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in S&P Global by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $313.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.20 and its 200 day moving average is $342.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

