Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 382.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 291,022 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 189.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 156,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 152,653 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.