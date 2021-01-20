Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post sales of $64.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.93 million and the lowest is $63.61 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $75.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $262.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.49 million to $265.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $260.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $272.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 526,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 512,812 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

