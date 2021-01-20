Zacks: Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($4.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

