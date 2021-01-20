Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMNB. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $392.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.