Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.56. 73,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

